Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $190.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

