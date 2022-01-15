Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. 3,049,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,619. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $12,942,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

