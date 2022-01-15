Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $59.25

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 125,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

