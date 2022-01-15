Analysts Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT at $137.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

PROSY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 629,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,097. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

