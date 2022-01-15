Rewardiqa (REW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $33,392.73 and $64.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00095463 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

