General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in General American Investors by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General American Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

