Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,942,300 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the December 15th total of 5,260,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

GBOOF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.