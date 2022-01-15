KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPTSF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of KPTSF remained flat at $$8.31 during trading hours on Friday. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

