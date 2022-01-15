MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 271,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

