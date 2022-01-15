Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Reaches $38.78 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $38.78 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.77 or 0.07693762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.58 or 0.99907270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,216,381 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.