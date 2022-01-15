Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 740,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

