British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.55).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.94) to GBX 630 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.39) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

LON BLND traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 544 ($7.38). 963,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,352. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 554.40 ($7.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 525.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($33,729.12).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

