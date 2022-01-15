Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $34.14

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 3,131,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

