$0.81 EPS Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

MANT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.52. 186,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ManTech International by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

