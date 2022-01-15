Brokerages Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target at $60.25

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHAT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 120,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,367. The stock has a market cap of $476.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

