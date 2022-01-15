Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 66.1%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the December 15th total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of CFPZF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. Canfor has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFPZF. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

