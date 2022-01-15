Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in December

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the December 15th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 340.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.75 during trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

