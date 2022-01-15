Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Up 247.6% in December

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BRNE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,181. Borneo Resource Investments has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Borneo Resource Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borneo Resource Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.