Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Up 247.6% in December

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRNE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,181. Borneo Resource Investments has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the exploration of precious metal and natural resource concession assets in the Republic of Indonesia. The company was founded on June 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

