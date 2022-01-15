Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

BKQNY remained flat at $$11.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.7667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

