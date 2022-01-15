CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Up 187.7% in December

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 187.7% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of PRPC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 63,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.