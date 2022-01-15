Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NSTC remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $7,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.