Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 78.4% in December

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $365,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

