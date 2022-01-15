Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 1,144,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

