Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $34.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ OLPX remained flat at $$22.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

