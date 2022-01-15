Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $34.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ OLPX remained flat at $$22.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $30.41.
In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.