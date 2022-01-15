Venus Reaches Market Cap of $169.27 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $169.27 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $14.19 or 0.00032768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,924,648 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

