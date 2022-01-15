Qtum Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $8.24 or 0.00019031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $815.91 million and $304.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,968,973 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

