Short Interest in Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Decreases By 63.6%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFNY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735. Infinity Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

