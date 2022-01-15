NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NSFDF stock remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

