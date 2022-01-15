Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Drops By 72.5%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 21,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,084. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.