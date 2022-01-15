Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,224. Amphenol has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

