$0.02 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Infinera posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 878,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Infinera has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

