Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $224.12 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003219 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010469 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

