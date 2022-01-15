Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $677.60 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $38.69 or 0.00089119 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $677.60 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00334433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00126738 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003181 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.