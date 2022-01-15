Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $7,412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $60.34. 867,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

