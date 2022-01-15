JOE Trading 18.5% Higher This Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. JOE has a market cap of $245.28 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00074936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.98 or 0.07714212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,481.88 or 1.00158322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00069228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 155,051,177 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

