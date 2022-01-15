Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSTC stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth $7,083,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

