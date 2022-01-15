Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Decreases By 72.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In related news, Director David Swanson acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
