Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Decreases By 72.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director David Swanson acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OPP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.21. 215,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.