Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $7.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.68 and the highest is $7.98. Nucor posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 484.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $23.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $18.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. 2,429,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,296. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

