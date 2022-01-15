SmartMesh Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,086.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $50,086.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.