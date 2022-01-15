Stellar (XLM) Reaches One Day Volume of $593.06 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.50 billion and approximately $593.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00199457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00214279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00075143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.01 or 0.07692677 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,321 coins and its circulating supply is 24,791,717,037 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.

