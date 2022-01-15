HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.37. 664,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HEICO by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.