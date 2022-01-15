Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Million

Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post $7.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 million and the highest is $9.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 411,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,647. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

