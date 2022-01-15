Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

