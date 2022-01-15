Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 306,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,395. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

