Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 306,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,395. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
