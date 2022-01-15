Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in December

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the December 15th total of 629,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $$1.85 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

