Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Drops By 77.4%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKGFY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. 5,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.