Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce ($0.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,348,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

