Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 173,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

