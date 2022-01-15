Masari (MSR) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Masari has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $356,159.04 and $197.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.93 or 0.07703983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00341541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.33 or 0.00901446 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00501350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.00261275 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

