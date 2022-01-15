Render Token One Day Volume Reaches $24.51 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00008601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $745.45 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006750 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,781,168 coins and its circulating supply is 199,138,294 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

